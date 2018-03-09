Austin — The rising cost of textbooks has forced some college students to miss meals, ask parents for help or not take some courses.

Since 2011, the average cost of a new textbook went from $58 to $80 in 2016. That's according to the National Association of College Stores.

That's $22. It may not sound like a lot, but that's just one book. And with many students taking a full course load, costs can add up.

University of Texas Junior Matthan Moy knows full well how expensive textbooks are.

"The actual physical book is $135, which is kind of a lot," Moy said about a business law book he needs.

He said he is also exploring the electronic version of the book, which is $85.

Moy is not alone. College students are resorting to different ways to offset the rising cost of textbooks.

According to a study by Cengage, a company that provides digital learning materials, college students they surveyed have sacrificed food for textbooks.

Brody Sargent can sort of relate.

"Yeah, I don't go out to eat for a couple of weeks, so just gotta make sure I save whatever I can get," said Sargent.

The UT junior showed us why he'll be skipping some meals.

"I bought three books and they were expensive," said Sargent.

"How expensive were they?" KVUE'S Jenni Lee asked.

"I paid like $500," Sargent said.

"For three books," asked Lee.

"Yeah," said Sargent.

That study also showed that students will also resort to asking parents for help, like Alexandra Brzezienski did. She said she will have to spend $800 on books in her first year as a graduate student in social work.

"How are you going to afford $800 worth of books in social work," asked Lee.

"I'm going to call my mom and she's going to have to spot me on that one," said Brzeinski.

University Co-op President and CEO Cheryl Phifer said those stories are why her store just started a rebate program.

Students get an automatic 5 percent off when they buy textbooks at the nonprofit establishment.

"Some of the publishers are offering options where students can get a subscription to books that are published from that publisher and, for a set price, they're able to get as many of that publisher's textbooks as possible," said Phifer.

