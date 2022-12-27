Study: Austin is in top 25 for loneliest city, getting lonelier

Since 2019, the average increase for Austinites living alone is 8.8%, making the city No. 7 in their ranking.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin ranks at No. 25 for loneliest city in the U.S. and is only getting lonelier, a new study reports.

A study by Chamber of Commerce, a company that helps small businesses with reviews and products, used data from the U.S. Census and found which cities had the highest percentage of people living alone. Although Austin didn't rank No. 1, that position goes to Washington, D.C., Austin is sitting in the top 25.

"More than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau," the website stated.

The Census analyzed over 170 cities across the U.S. with a population minimum of 150,000 to understand how many people are living by themselves. In Austin, 175,725 people were living alone, resulting in around 39.1% of the population in the capital of the Lone Star State lives by themselves.

To further break this percentage down, the study found that more men live by themselves than women, 20.9% compared to 18.2% respectively.

Although Austin doesn't rank the loneliest in the nation, it is starting to become lonelier. The percentage of the population that lives alone is starting to increase year-over-year. Since 2019, the average increase for Austinities living alone is 8.8%, making the city No. 7 in their ranking.