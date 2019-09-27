AUSTIN, Texas — According to RENTCafé, the most expensive ZIP code in Texas to rent is 78710, Austin's downtown.

The study ranked the country's most expensive ZIP codes for renters. Average rent in the 78710 ZIP code is up to $2,885, up almost 9% from the previous year.

There are three Austin-area ZIP codes listed in the top 10 most expensive in Texas: 78701, 78703 and 78702. Other cities on the list include Dallas with three ZIP codes, Houston with three ZIP codes and Flower Mound with the tenth spot on the list.

The second-highest ZIP code, 75205 in Dallas, has an average rent of $2,791, up 6.4% from the previous year.

Each of the Houston-area ZIP codes have an average rent around $2,000.

The Flower Mound ZIP code, 75022, has an average rent of $1,831, up 4% from the previous year.

City-wide, the rental website HotPads found that the median rent in Austin right now is about $1,800 a month. That's up almost 4% over last year. The national average is $300 less.

Rent for two-bedroom apartments is rising the fastest. You'll pay about $1,700 a month for one of those.

