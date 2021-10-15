Denton Guyer students walk out in protest after report of on-campus sexual assault

Denton Police Department says they are investigating a sexual assault report made by a juvenile student.

DENTON, Texas — More than a hundred students walked out of Denton Guyer High School on Friday morning after a report this week of an on-campus sexual assault.

The Denton Police Department said they are investigating a sexual assault report made by a juvenile student. A spokesperson for the department said on Oct. 6 a 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after an alleged assault by a 17-year-old boy on the Guyer campus.

Denton ISD says they are in full cooperation with local law enforcement officials.

“That investigation remains open and ongoing at this time, limiting the district’s ability to share details,” Denton ISD Chief Communications Officer Julie Zwahr said. “While we cannot comment on the specifics of this police investigation, we want to assure our community that the safety and well being of our students and staff is always our top priority.”

A student walkout took place Friday morning, as dozens of Guyer students held signs and marched in support of the alleged sexual assault survivor. The students marched from the school to a nearby road. Police were on scene monitoring the students but allowed them to convene.

On Thursday, Denton Guyer’s principal had sent an email to parents encouraging students to remain in class.

Principal Shaun Perry said teachers would continue to record attendance while district leaders monitor the protest site. The principal said no outside visitors would be allowed to participate in a protest.

“I have shared the expectations with our faculty and staff, and each of us stand ready to assist our students as we move forward,” the principal wrote in the letter to parents. “Our staff works tirelessly to provide the safest possible learning environment that fosters healthy relationships.”

As for the investigation into the alleged sexual assault, Denton Police promised to keep the community informed.