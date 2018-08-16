AUSTIN — Kids at more than two dozen Austin schools can eat a free breakfast and lunch when they head back to class on Monday.

For the 2018-19 school year, Austin Independent School District leaders said 43 campuses will adopt the "Community Eligibility Provision," a program offered through the United States Department of Agriculture. AISD said 30 campuses within their district will give free breakfast and lunch. Go here for a full list of pre-K, elementary and middle schools participating.

Educators hope this will give more kids access to healthy food.

"By providing complimentary breakfast and lunch to all students at eligible schools, we are ensuring that every child the opportunity to come to class well-nourished and ready to learn,” said AISD Nutrition & Food Services Director Anneliese Tanner. “CEP also reduces burdens for both families and school administrators by streamlining paperwork and administrative requirements.”

For more information about free- or reduced-price meals, you can call AISD at 512-414-0251.

