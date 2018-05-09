ROUND ROCK, Texas — A McNeil High School student has been arrested after officials say they made a terroristic threat after school hours last week.

According to a letter sent out to parents, school leaders learned of the threat made on Wednesday and notified the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, which immediately began an investigation. The student was later identified and arrested on Friday morning.

The letter states the student was charged with making a terroristic threat. Prior to their arrest, the student was suspended from campus and now faces further legal and disciplinary actions. The letter states students and staff were never in danger.

According to Sheriff Robert Chody, the student was a juvenile.

Read the full letter below:

Dear McNeil Community:

Because student and staff safety is our top priority, I want to personally inform you that, thanks to the vigilance of our students and parents, we learned of a threat toward school safety made Wednesday during after-school hours by a student.

Upon learning of the threat that same evening, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office took swift action and began an investigation. Through the investigation, they were able to identify the student and make an arrest this morning, charging the student with making a terroristic threat. Prior to the arrest, the student had been suspended from campus and now faces appropriate legal and further disciplinary actions.

As the welfare of our students and staff is always our No.1 priority, I want to assure you that at no time were any students and staff at McNeil in danger.

We appreciate your help and support in keeping our campus safe and secure. As we continue to strive each day to promote student safety, we ask that you speak with your child about the importance of reporting anything they hear that may impact campus safety to a member of campus staff or an adult.

To be completely transparent and keep parents and guardians fully informed, I wanted to provide these details and assure you that every precaution is in place to protect our students and staff. We will not tolerate any incident that threatens the security of our students and interrupts the educational process.

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to call me at (512) 464-6300. Thank you for your understanding and support.

Sincerely,

Amanda Johnson

Principal

