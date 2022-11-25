Structure fire on East St. Elmo Road, flames on roof upon arrival

AUSTIN, Texas — There is an ongoing structure fire on East St. Elmo Road early Friday morning.
At 4:22 a.m., the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that there was a structure fire in the 400 block of East St. Elmo Road in East Congress area of Austin.
Once firefighters were on the scene, a second alarm had started going off for a 200,000-square foot warehouse that had flames through the roof. The warehouse is nearby to the original structure fire.
Details are limited, but KVUE crews on the scene gathering more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.