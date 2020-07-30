16-story silo catches fire at Coors Brewery in Golden

At least 55 firefighters worked to extinguish a fire on the property of the Coors Brewery in Golden on Thursday.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Crews from five fire departments worked to extinguish a fire at a 16-story silo at the Molson Coors Brewery property on Thursday.

Fifty-five firefighters from West Metro Fire, Arvada Fire, Fairmount Fire, Golden Fire and Pleasantview Fire worked on the silo fire, which was first reported around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The silo that caught fire was completely empty and there is no threat to Coors Brewery, according to Fairmount Fire Chief Alan Fletcher. No injuries were reported.

Wood beams on top of the silo are what caught fire, making access to the fire difficult, according to Fletcher.

The Coors Brewery property is located at 311 10th St. in Golden.

