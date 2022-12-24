Structure fire in Elgin results in road closure

Drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area until the fire is extinguished.

ELGIN, Texas — A structure fire in Elgin on Saturday afternoon has resulted in a road closure.

At 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 and Travis County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive.

Once on the scene, firefighters closed the road off for emergency personnel to put out the fire. Pflugerville Fire Department firefighters were also called out to the scene to assist.

No information regarding residents or people inside the structure have been announced. Drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area until the fire is extinguished.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

