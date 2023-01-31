Structure fire results in 'fully involved' detached garage early Tuesday morning

No injuries have been reported at this time.

AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning resulted in a fully involved detached garage.

According to a tweet from the Austin Fire Department (AFD), firefighters were on the scene of a "detached garage [that was] fully involved on arrival," that is located in the 9800 block of Colfax Drive.

As of 4:52 a.m., firefights were able to fully extinguish the fire. The fire within the garage was confined to only that space and did not extend to the main residence.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental, according to AFD. Investigators on scene discovered a space heater that was close to "combustibles."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Working fire 9800 blk Colfax Dr, detached garage fully involved on arrival. Fire has been knocked down with no extension to residence. — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 31, 2023