Structure fire on Congress Avenue results in shut down of northbound lanes

All occupants within the structure were safely evacuated with no injuries. As of 10:28 a.m., the fire has been extinguished.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department (AFD) has put out a structure fire that resulted in a shutdown of the northbound lanes on Congress Avenue.

At 9:24 a.m. on March 27, AFD tweeted that crews were working on an active fire at a multi-family dwelling unit on Congress Avenue, "just south of Ben White Boulevard."

As AFD crews were working the fire, all northbound lanes of Congress Avenue were shut down.

All occupants within the structure were safely evacuated with no injuries. As of 10:28 a.m., the fire has been extinguished. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

