Structure fire caused by a space heater Tuesday morning, multiple chickens dead

AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire in a shed of a home has resulted in the deaths of multiple chickens Tuesday morning.

At 7:31 a.m. on Jan. 31, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to a structure fire in the 7000 block of Carwill Drive. Once on the scene, firefighters discovered the fire had begun in the shed attached to the back of the home.

The fire later extended into the attic of the house.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but it has led to two adults and two children being displaced from the home. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, as investigators found that a space heater was "close to combustibles."

In addition to the shed being set on fire, a chicken coop was nearby the fire. According to AFD, multiple chickens died within the coop as a result of the fire.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

