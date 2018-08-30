GEORGETOWN, Texas — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly committed a string of bizarre burglaries in a Georgetown neighborhood.

The burglaries happened on Young Ranch Road. Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody described the suspect as a 20-year-old man wearing blue jeans and no shirt.

Residents in the neighborhood said the suspect visited several homes in the string of burglaries.

"She said 'Mom, there's this guy without a shirt on driving down the street in a golf cart',” said Julia Hilts, who lives in the neighborhood. “'Do you think it's the same guy from last night?'"

Word spread fast after people in the small community said they spotted a strange man in their neighborhood.

“I was told it started up the street with a stolen pick up truck showing up on somebody's property,” said Steve Polos, who also lives in the neighborhood.

Polos said it didn't stop with the stolen pick up truck because when he woke up the next morning, his cars were broken into and the keys to his Harley were stolen.

A few doors down, Julia Hilts said her daughter actually spotted the man riding around at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

"I realized oh my goodness that's the same guy,” said Hilts. “It was that guy."

The golf cart that residents referred to was believed to be the Gator ATV owned by another neighbor, which somehow made its way next door onto the MacLennan’s front yard, where the suspect reportedly did more damage.

"They broke into the house,” said Teri MacLennan. “We don't know how they broke into the house and they stole the keys to our yellow 2006 Dodge Charger and left."

Police found the suspect in the MacLennan's car safe and sound.

"He was passed out asleep in my car in Liberty Hill,” said Brian MacLennan.

The MacLennans said the suspect also took a popsicle from their freezer, but they did get their Charger back.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said whether anything else was stolen from the neighborhood.

