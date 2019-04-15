AUSTIN, Texas — An upper-level area of low pressure will move through the state on Wednesday, allowing for another round of numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of which will be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an "Enhanced Risk" for severe weather (3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale) for most of the area, including the City of Austin.

Large hail, possibly as large as 2 inches in diameter, looks to be the primary threat. Severe storms producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will also be possible late Wednesday through the early morning hours of Thursday.

Scattered showers will move into the region Wednesday morning. Most of this activity will be light. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible through the afternoon hours. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible.

The greatest threat for widespread showers and storms will be Wednesday evening and night, as a line of storms develops to the west of Austin and tracks to the east.

Heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms will then move east of Interstate 35 overnight. Storms will exit most of the area by sunrise Thursday.

Rainfall amounts of up to an inch and a half will be possible, with isolated higher totals.

Stay weather aware with the KVUE Storm Team as confidence builds in the days ahead. Also, be sure to prepare your "safe place" in your home or work in the event of a weather emergency.

