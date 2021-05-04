Stop Candlewood group to deliver community letters to Austin City Council advising against hotel purchase

Homeowners and businesses in the area have said that the decision to purchase the hotel was made without any warning to them.

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Austin City Council set to discuss the purchase of the Candlewood Suites in Williamson County this week, opponents of the idea are rallying once again to advise councilmembers against it.

Leaders of the group "Stop Candlewood" Rupal Chaudhari and Fredi Cheng, along with other advocates, plan to drop off dozens of signed letters from concerned homeowners and businesses in the area to Mayor Steve Adler and the council on Tuesday.

They are concerned due to the fact that Austin plans to use the hotel to help house the homeless in what is being called "permanent supportive housing." They claim the purchase was made with no warning to homeowners and businesses in the area.

Chaudhari, who runs a neighboring hotel, has led multiple protests against the purchase and says it has been hard to get a response from city leaders. She said she plans to speak about her challenges on Tuesday.