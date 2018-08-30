ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday morning, Round Rock's Stony Point High School hosted the final KVUE News Daybreak Pep Rally of the season.

Members of the Tiger dance, band, cheerleading, football, volleyball, baseball teams and Navy Junior ROTC filled the stands for the live show. In addition to students, alumni, the Stony High faculty and staff also joined in on the fun.

The new school year is now two weeks underway. Principal Anthony Watson said there's a lot to look forward to coming out of Round Rock Independent School District's Stony Point High School for the 2018-2019 school year.

"It's been a great start. Our kids are amazing, and we're really looking forward to a great school year," Watson said. "They [community members] can expect awesome results and they can expect great kids who will make a great commitment to the community in which we live in."

STPHS volleyball seniors Tessa Marshall and Brittany Garcia had some words of advice for their fellow underclassmen.

"Work hard and just stay confident, consistent and composed. That's what our coach always tell us. The three Cs," Garcia said.

"To work hard on getting better everyday. We just came off a really big win against Cedar Ridge so we're looking forward to getting better every game," Marshall said on the team's plans for the remainder of the season.

The Tiger Nation Band performed the entire live pep rally, playing everything from the school's fight song to the SPHS's very own "Booty Drop." Band members put in overtime to ensure that their teams are motivated on the field or court, and that the crowds stay pumped.

"As football season starts to gear up, they're actually going to take their shows out onto the field so they're really ready to get out there and show the community what they're doing," said Tim Lowke, assistant director of visual and performing arts for Round Rock ISD.

