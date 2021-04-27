APH Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard to move to new role with City of Austin

Hayden-Howard has been named the next Austin assistant city manager for health & environment and culture & lifelong learning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard has been named the next Austin assistant city manager for health & environment and culture & lifelong learning. She will start her new position on May 10.

As a result of her appointment, current APH Assistant Director Adrienne Sturrup will service as the interim APH director while a search for a candidate begins in the coming months.

The City of Austin said Hayden-Howard has extensive management experience and has been instrumental in protecting the public health of Austin and Travis County residents in her role with APH.

“I am very happy to announce Stephanie Hayden-Howard as the City’s next assistant city manager for health & environment and culture & lifelong Learning. Her experience in public health matters and management principles are crucial to driving the City’s programs to ensure services are provided equitably in our community,” said City Manager Spencer Cronk.

In her new role, Hayden-Howard will be responsible for providing “bold and inclusive leadership to advance the assigned outcomes and strategies outlined in the City’s Strategic Direction.”

She will oversee the following portfolio of City departments, which includes $394 million in budget and more than 2,600 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs):

Parks and Recreation – 744.75 FTEs, $109.7 million budget

Austin Resource Recovery – 501 FTEs, $106.8 million budget

Austin Public Library – 445.6 FTEs, $58.9 million budget

Austin Public Health – 547.5 FTEs, $103.0 million budget

Animal Services – 114 FTEs, $16.0 million budget

“I’m honored to be appointed as the City’s next Assistant City Manager for Health & Environment and Culture & Lifelong Learning and look forward to the challenges and opportunities in this new role to provide solutions that are cross-departmental in nature and involve collaboration with community stakeholders to meet the needs of area residents,” said Hayden-Howard.

Hayden-Howard began her career with the City of Austin 20 years ago and has held several positions including supervisor, manager, assistant director deputy director and most recently director of APH.