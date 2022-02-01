Road closures: The Statesman Cap10K is this weekend

The annual event kicks off this Sunday, April 10.

AUSTIN, Texas — Dust off your running shoes, the Statesman Cap10K is back this weekend! But if you're not a runner, there are some areas around Austin you might want to avoid.

The race will kick off Sunday, April 10, at 8 a.m. on South Congress Avenue – the Ann Richards Bridge over Lady Bird Lake. It will end around 12 p.m. on West Riverside Drive at the Vic Mathias Shores main lawn.

Around 25,000 racers are expected to take part in the 6.2-mile race, which will run through several Central Austin neighborhoods and business districts. To take a look at possible closures in your area, click here.

"The street closure schedule is a guide to the planned schedule and is subject to change without prior notification," the event's website states. "The schedule can be adjusted for a variety of different reasons however, safety for both pedestrians and vehicular traffic is the most important priority. The street closures do not happen simultaneously, start and end times may vary from 30 minutes to 1 hour of schedule time."

Event organizers coordinate street closures with all strategic City of Austin departments, such as the Austin Center for Events, Austin Police Department, Austin Transportation Department and Austin-Travis County EMS.

For more information about this year's race, click here.