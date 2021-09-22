State Rep. Celia Israel considering run for Austin mayor

With that, she is not seeking re-election for her seat in the Texas House.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is a Hispanic Heritage Month segment that featured Celia Israel.

State Rep. Celia Israel is considering a run for the mayor of Austin, her office said Wednesday morning.

Israel said that means she is not seeking re-election for her seat in the Texas House of Representatives. She said after serving four Texas legislative sessions and multiple special sessions, she is hoping for a new challenge.

Israel opened her announcement with a quote: "My political mentor, Ann Richards, was fond of quoting one of hers. 'Any jackass can kick down a barn,' Sam Rayburn, the East Texas populist and former Speaker of the House, would say, 'but it takes a carpenter to build one.'"

"I'm ready for a new challenge where carpenters are welcome, where science and facts drive decision-making, and where compassion and respect for ordinary Texans is the norm, not the exception," she said in a statement to the media.

She has announced an exploratory committee for running for mayor of Austin and said she will begin a series of conversations with the community.

The next mayoral election in Austin is 2022.