In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas leaders focus in on mental health, while the state ranks low in mental health resources.

UVALDE, Texas — After every mass shooting, there are two topics that get brought up: gun control and mental health.

Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference in Uvalde on Wednesday, where he focused on one issue more than the other.

Abbott's main focus of the press conference was giving updates on the school shooting investigation itself, but he also talked about some of the overarching issues.

The governor said "real gun laws" that other states have in place don't work, and instead focused on mental health and the need for more resources in Texas. Meanwhile, Texas is ranked as one of worst states in the country for people to access mental health resources.

Abbott said the shooter had no mental health history and community leaders shared the mental health is a problem in Uvalde.

"Anybody who shoots somebody else has a mental health challenge, period,” said Abbott. “We have, we as a government, need to find a way to target that mental health challenge and do something about it.”

Abbott also said that 18-year-olds have been able to buy long guns in Texas for 60 years and the state did not used to have this many school shootings. He added that while he doesn't know the exact answer as to why that is, he has made one observation.

“One thing that has substantially changed is the status of mental health in our communities,” said Abbott. “What I do know is this: we as a state, we as a society need to do a better job with mental health."

So what resources are the State providing?

The following is how much money the State has allocated toward behavioral health, not including Medicaid or CHIP funding, from 2016 through the current budget that lasts until 2023:

Remember, Texas lawmakers meet every other year and pass two-year budgets. You can see, the funding increased from roughly $3.6 billion for 2016 and 2017 to $4.3 billion in the current budget.

During the same news conference, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pointed out that, in 2019, the State put $100 million toward giving schools tools to protect students, listing measures that put more armed people in schools. But Patrick acknowledged they can do more.

“The legislature did act. The governor signed those bills,” said Patrick. “But we can and need to do more in the area of mental health, we have also been working on that as well but need to do more."

Some of the bills signed into law in 2019 did include mental health funding.

Surveys consistently show that Texas is one of the worst states for access to mental health resources.

In 2021, Mental Health America ranked Texas No. 50 for access to care. In 2020, County Health Rankings also listed Texas as No. 50 for access to mental health providers.

