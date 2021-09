The westbound and eastbound lanes are closed.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — All lanes of State Highway 45 are closed in an area of Cedar Park due to a driver who has barricaded inside a car.

According to the Cedar Park Police Department, the driver was in a chase with officers and is now barricaded in the car at around 11:30 a.m.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of SH 45 are closed between Pearson Ranch Road and McNeil Road.

Drivers should avoid the area as traffic is backed up.

UPDATE: All east and west bound lanes of SH 45 between Pearson Ranch Rd. and McNeil Rd. are shut down as a result of a driver barricaded in a vehicle following a pursuit. https://t.co/U9WSpS1Jxi — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) September 9, 2021