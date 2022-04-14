One dead in fiery crash on SH 130 near Manor

Officials said the 2-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection with FM 973.

MANOR, Texas — A two-vehicle crash resulted in both cars catching on fire, leading to the death of one and the injury of three others.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported the crash in the area of N. SH 130 at the cross street with FM 973, which is in the Manor area, around 1:20 p.m.

The fatality was pronounced on scene. Meanwhile, two adults were taken to Dell Seton with serious and potentially serious injuries. The third was taken to St. David's South with a trauma alert.

Expect delays in the area.

No further information was immediately available.