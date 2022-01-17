Firefighters battle blaze at North Austin apartment complex Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire at a North Austin apartment complex on Monday afternoon has been knocked down.
The fire at the Starburst Apartments at 8800 N. I-35 started on a balcony and extended into the attic, the Austin Fire Department said.
One firefighter was evaluated by Austin-Travis County EMS for a minor injury. No others were injured.
Around 4:50 p.m., AFD said the blaze was a second-alarm fire. The fire was knocked down by around 5:10 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No other information is available at this time.
