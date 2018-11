AUSTIN — A nurse who died while on duty in 2015 is being honored by Travis County.

The STAR Flight hangar has been named after Kristin McLain, who fell 100 feet to her death while rescuing a woman in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.

McLain was not properly attached to the helicopter's hoist system.

The hoist operator told investigators he and McLain completed all equipment safety checks prior to launch.

