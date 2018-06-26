AUSTIN -- Nearly 200 stand up paddleboarders participated in a 21-mile trek yesterday for the 9th annual Tyler's Dam That Cancer event.

The event was sponsored by the Flatwater Foundation, which is a nonprofit that provides mental health services to those affected by cancer. The paddlers started at the Mansfield Dam and concluded at the Tom Miller Dam.

"It brings Austin together for something that's more than just fun and music. It's something that will help the community at large and other places," said Lisa Stevens, a sister of one of the participants.

The Flatwater Foundation set a goal of $700,000, which they successfully surpassed.

