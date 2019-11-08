AUSTIN, Texas — A man is seriously injured after a stabbing in South Austin on Saturday night.

The incident happened at the 700 block of Shelby Lane just before 10:30 p.m.

A man in his 50s was taken to a local trauma facility with potentially life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

The scene has been cleared.

Police say it is unknown if anyone is in custody at this time.

No further information is available.

