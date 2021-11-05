St. James AME church in Lockhart raises money to help repair historic building

The 130-year-old Saint James AME church is in need of some renovations. Here's how you can help.

LOCKHART, Texas — A community is rallying behind a historic church in Lockhart. The 130-year-old Saint James AME church is in need of some renovations.

"The church started in 1885," said Rev. Cynthia Ladson. "When you see the old church you'll understand all the work that's been done on the outside. You have to see the old to appreciate what's been done."

It's a building that's needed some help.

"The church doesn't look that great from the outside, but when you got in, this is bigger and is pretty nice," she said.

They've made some changes to the outside, but now, the inside needs some work.

"The church was refurbished for the first time in the '80s and then ... our fellowship area, what's happening here, I know that it's pulling away from the original church, so we have some foundation issues," said Ladson.

The community is starting to help out. They created a fundraiser to raise money for the church, so it can make the changes they need.

"Any little bit helps," she said.

Funds will help to revitalize the building – and rebuild a church that's building its community.

If you would like to donate to the church you can do so here.