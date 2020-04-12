St. Edward's University introduces new president, Montserrat Fuentes

Fuentes, a Spain native, will be the first Hispanic to lead the university.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, St. Edward's University announced the selection of its newest president, Montserrat "Montse" Fuentes.

The Spain native becomes the first Hispanic to lead the university. She is also the second female president in St. Edward's history, following Patricia Hayes who served from 1984 to 1998.

Her first day on the job will be on July 1, 2021. President George E. Martin is retiring in June after leading the school for 21 years.

St. Edward's said it selected Fuentes after an extensive national search because of her "deep knowledge of higher education and her shared commitment to social justice and the Holy Cross mission of educating the heart and mind."

“Dr. Fuentes has a dedication to providing world-class scholarship and classroom teaching, an unsurpassed commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and a clear vision for the university’s future,” said Steve Shadowen '80, Board of Trustees chair. “She is the right leader to move the university forward in the growing and evolving state of Texas and in the dynamic, global city of Austin.”

Fuentes comes from a background in administration, statistics and research. She most recently served as vice president and provost for the University of Iowa.

“It is a great privilege for me to be welcomed into the St. Edward’s University community. I am honored to be selected by the Board of Trustees to serve as the next president of St. Edward’s University,” Fuentes said. “St. Edward’s is an immensely vibrant institution with boundless opportunities. I look forward to helping St. Edward’s reach the next level of excellence, while continuing the university’s commitment to offer a relevant, personalized and transformative educational experience that prepares students to be driven by purpose and to aspire to bring positive change to our world.”