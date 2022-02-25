St. Edward's University to inaugurate first Hispanic president

Dr. Montserrat Fuentes will be inaugurated Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — St. Edward's University will hold an inauguration and investiture ceremony on Saturday to welcome its first Hispanic president in the school's 137-year history.

Dr. Montserrat Fuentes will be the university's 24th president. The event will be commemorated with celebrations, fireworks and community volunteer service in tradition at the Catholic university.

During the inauguration, Fuentes will discuss her vision to advance the university as a "destination university for a more-just world," and will share highlights from the school's strategic plan for 2022-2027. Class of 1997 alumna Luci Baines Johnson will also share personal reflections on the mission and impact of the university.

Fuentes is a mathematician, researcher and veteran higher education administrator. As the first Hispanic president of the university, she will join fewer than 5% Hispanic/LatinX women who are university presidents, according to the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources.

She is leading at Hispanic-Service Institution at a time when the number of HSIs continues to grow around the U.S. HSIs are accredited, post-secondary, higher education institutions with at least 25% total full-time enrollment of Hispanic undergraduate students.

The inauguration ceremony will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Recreation and Athletic Center, 3001 S. Congress Ave.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube