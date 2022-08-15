Buc-ee's to break ground on first Missouri location in August

One of the most talked-about gas stations and convenience stores in the country is finally headed to Missouri.

Buc-ee's announced on Monday it will break ground on its Springfield, Missouri location on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The gas station and travel center will be located at 3284 N. Mulroy Road in Springfield and take up 53,000 square feet with 120 fueling positions for drivers.

"Springfield is the Birthplace of Route 66," Stan Beard of Buc-ee's said in a news release. "It's perfectly natural that Buc-ee's, the ultimate road-trip destination, is coming to this gorgeous stretch of Americana history. We are delighted to be a part of this community and excited to make Springfield our first stop in Missouri."

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022 and has locations in Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and Alabama. Along with this first Missouri location, Buc-ee's is also set to open a store in Colorado.