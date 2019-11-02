AUSTIN, Texas — In Austin, the social media response has varied with frustration and criticism for the City and its leaders.

This after Austin Water said the last few days of odor problems in South and Central Austin tap water were likely due to zebra mussels.

Darin Campbell tweeted, "Not a good past 12 months for you guys at @AustinWater -- last year, we had the boil water notice on for days and now my water in South ATX is going on 4 days with a nasty odor. If I had another option for service, I would fire you all and go with your competitor."

Lisa Soukup tweeted at Austin water saying, "Walsh Tarlton in 78746 water still smells. Called in 3-1-1. Has been going since Thursday and no sign of improvement :( would like not to sport the new mussel scent. Thank you!"

Meanwhile, Josh Hsu said he feels "like I brushed my teeth with water from a bait bucket."

Texas Senator Kirk Watson took a comedic approach, asking "am I the only one that likes the smell of zebra mussels? Showering with eau des zebra mussels saves money on cologne and what not."

But rest assured, officials said that although the water might be smelly it is still safe to drink.

