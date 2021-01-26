Georgetown-based Sport Clips donates $1M to scholarship fund for veterans and service members

The donation is expected to help hundreds of veterans and service members receive education.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from 2017, when KVUE interviewed Sport Clips founder Gordon Logan about his business.

Sport Clips Haircuts presented a $1,026,105 donation to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation (VFW) for its Help A Hero Scholarship program Monday. The program gives scholarships to service members and veterans who are preparing for civilian careers and want to go to college or receive technical degrees and training.

The donation is expected to help hundreds of veterans.

Sport Clips and the VFW have partnered with each other for the past seven years to distribute scholarships through the Help A Hero program. According to VFW national commander Hal Roesch II, more than 1,900 military and student veterans have benefitted from the Help A Hero Scholarship program.

"Supporting our nation's military remains a priority for our veteran-founded business," founder and chairman of Sport Clips, Gordon Logan, said in a press release. He is an Air Force veteran and a VFW Life member. "We are honored to make this donation to the Help A Hero program for those who have given so much through their service."

Help A Hero Scholarship applications for the upcoming fall semester are open now through April 30, 2021. Recipients may receive up to $5,000 in assistance each semester, per family for service members and veterans in the rank of E-5 and below. Details about how to apply for the scholarship can be found on the Sport Clips website or the VFW website.