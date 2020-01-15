SPICEWOOD, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting in Spicewood on Wednesday afternoon, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened at the 10000 block of State Highway 71, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office around 3:20 p.m.

The incident is not active, and the scene is secure.

The outside eastbound lane of State Highway 71 was closed in the 10000 block, but the inside eastbound lane was open.

More information will be available on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

