One dead after two large trucks crash on SH 71 near Spicewood

Another person had potentially life-threatening injuries following the crash.

SPICEWOOD, Texas — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash involving two large trucks near Spicewood on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. at 25500 W. SH 71, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

One person was pinned in their vehicle following the crash. That person was extricated and airlifted by STAR Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

The other person involved in the crash was declared dead on the scene.

All lanes of SH 71 near the scene were closed after the incident. ATCEMS said drivers should expect delays.

