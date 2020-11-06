One dead, another seriously injured after crash on SH 71 near Spicewood

The crash between a truck and an 18-wheeler on Thursday afternoon left a man dead.

SPICEWOOD, Texas — A man is dead and another person is seriously injured after a crash between a truck and an 18-wheeler near Spicewood on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on State Highway 71 near Bob Wire Road around 2:45 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS. EMS said one person was pinned in the vehicle while CPR was conducted on another person.

The Pedernales Fire Department said a man in his 40s was pronounced dead on the scene while a man in his 50s was airlifted to St. David's South Austin Medical Center via STAR Flight.

EMS said the second man had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays as the Texas Department of Public Safety is conducting its investigation at the scene.

Eastbound lanes on State Highway 71 before Bob Wire Road were closed after the crash.