AUSTIN, Texas — Speeding may have been the cause of a deadly car collision in North Austin that killed one person on Sunday morning.

Police say a driver was traveling very fast near Rundberg Lane around 2:00 a.m. when their car hit a parked car and flipped over.

When it landed it hit the wall of a building.

Two men were in the car. There are conflicting reports about which victim died.

Police say to always be aware of other drivers around you.

"Just slow down, watch for everybody, look at your signs, your lights and be aware of your surroundings," said Senior Police Officer Marie Bynum.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact police.

