'Spare Room' boat stuck on SH 71 for over a week

BEE CAVE, Texas — Among the sea of cars on State Highway 71 is a boat, stuck on dry land and becoming quite the topic of conversation for residents.

The “Spare Room” is stuck on SH 71 and has been there for over a week. The over 40,000-pound boat is progressively moving down the highway. It started in Bee Cave but is now outside the city limits, according to the Bee Cave Police Department.

To tow the boat, it would require two large cranes and shutting down at least one lane of traffic. The department said it would cost $10,000 to $15,000 and it's in contact with a towing company.

However, since a Texas Department of Transportation Roadside Hero determined it was not blocking traffic, it was originally decided that the boat's owner would need to move it on his own.

Disabled Boat and Trailer Sunday, July 11th, a 41 foot boat being transported on a trailer became disabled in the... Posted by Bee Cave Police Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The police department said it contacted the towing company to be on standby to tow the boat on Monday, July 19, but at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, the owner managed to move the boat further east out of city limits before having yet another breakdown.

"There have been no accidents and little or no disruption in traffic flow because of this boat," Bee Cave Police Chief Gary Miller said in a statement. "We did not believe it was necessary to spend tax dollars to move and house a boat and take civil action against the owner to recover expenses when the situation was not creating imminent danger."

In a Facebook post, owner of Quick Tow LLC Nick Moncus said his company is working with the Bee Cave Police Department for “basically free” to get the boat off the road.

“There is nine other towing companies on the Bee Cave Police rotation and not one stepped up to help,” Moncus wrote in the post. “So please be kind, we are working out one of the worst situations possible on the highway.”

A GoFundMe was created to help the towing company with expenses to tow the boat. So far, it’s raised over $2,000 for Quick Tow LLC.

Wish these fellas some luck will you? They’re doing God’s work! pic.twitter.com/JQadwOf2TM — Bee Cave Boat (@BeeCaveBoat) July 19, 2021

A “Spare Room” Twitter account, Bee Cave Boat, has also surfaced online, dedicated to its prolonged journey, or lack thereof.

“We are trying our best here but we’re not working with the most brilliant people, so please just be patient, we will get this off the road come hell or high water,” Moncus said.