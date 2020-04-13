AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in a neighborhood near Oak Hill in southwest Austin April 13.

The APD has limited information about the death, but said that officers were called at 12:17 p.m. to the 3800 block of Allegro Lugar St. That's near William Cannon Drive and MoPac Expressway.

Around 3 p.m., the Travis County Sheriff's Office said it was also working a suspicious death near Decker Lane and Daffan Lane. This is between Austin and Manor.

Check back on this story for updates.

