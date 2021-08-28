One dead, another injured in South Austin shooting

The incident happened on Southport Drive, near Menchaca Road and U.S. 290.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Austin.

Late Friday night, two people were shot on Southport Drive, near Menchaca Road and U.S. 290.

One of the victims died on the scene. The other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Austin police say a suspect is still on the loose.

If you have any information about this shooting, call police at 512-477-3588.