Police said it happened just after 9 p.m. at the Southpark Meadows shopping center.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after a shooting in South Austin on Monday night.

One person was pronounced dead at a local hospital following the incident.

Investigators haven't identified the victim but say they detained one person.