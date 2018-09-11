AUSTIN — The mass shooting in southern California is sparking conversations about mental health.

A gunman opened fire at a bar in Thousand Oaks late Wednesday and killed at least 12 people. According to ABC News, officers said they had several minor run-ins with the accused mass shooter Ian Long.

In April, deputies were called to Long's home on a report that he was acting erratically.

The 28 year old served as a marine, so detectives are investigating whether PTSD is a factor.

At an event planned before the shooting, mental health professionals in Austin gathered for a round table discussion geared toward minorities and fighting the stigma around mental issues.

One takeaway was that families should pay close attention to their loved ones.

"When a soldier is coming back from any wartime situation the families are going to be the ones to notice things are difference,” said Patrice Evers, a professional counselor. “This person is now different and a lot of times you want to believe the best, you want to believe he's going to get over this, he's been through this horrible situation and he's back home and he's safe and that feeling of safety doesn't actually translate, so it goes unnoticed."

Nathan Araya, the creator of a documentary series called "Growing Up in America," is the brain behind this conversation on Thursday night. Mayor Steve Adler was also there.

