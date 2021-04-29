One killed shooting off Slaughter Lane in southeast Austin

Police said the incident happened at 2022 E. Slaughter Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed in southeast Austin on Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened around 6:50 p.m. at 2022 E. Slaughter Lane, at Goodnight Commons Apartments.

Officers responding to shots fired found a young man with gunshot wounds near the stairwell.

An Austin ISD police officer nearby also heard the shots and responded. Life-saving measures were attempted but the man died on the scene, police said.

One person has been detained, but it's unknown if they are a suspect or a witness, police said.

It's believed the victim was known to the suspect and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact 512-974-8477.