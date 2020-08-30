Four injured, including two children, in southeast Austin crash

All four people have serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Four people are seriously injured, including two children, after a crash in southeast Austin on Saturday night.

The crash happened at U.S. 183 and FM 973 just before 9 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS said.

An adult was pinned in following the crash, and the two children were ejected from the vehicle, according to initial reports.

FINAL: Pin-in collision at S Us 183 Hwy/S Fm 973 Rd; All patients off the scene, 1 adult to Dell Seton, 1 adult to South Austin Medical Center & 2 pediatric patients txpt'd to Dell Children's Medical Center. All patients with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/gCb0aLU7hW — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 30, 2020

All four people have serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.