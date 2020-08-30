Four injured, including two children, in southeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Four people are seriously injured, including two children, after a crash in southeast Austin on Saturday night.
The crash happened at U.S. 183 and FM 973 just before 9 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS said.
An adult was pinned in following the crash, and the two children were ejected from the vehicle, according to initial reports.
One adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, while the other was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, ATCEMS said. The two children were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center.
All four people have serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
