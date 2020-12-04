AUSTIN, Texas — Five people are injured, including three children, after a multi-vehicle, head-on crash in southeast Austin on Sunday evening.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. at 11400 Maha Loop Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

EMS said STAR Flight airlifted one child to Dell Children’s Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Two other children were taken by ambulance to Dell Children’s Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

Two adults were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, all with potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

Three ambulances, one district commander and STAR Flight responded to the incident.

No other information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Gov. Abbott extends COVID-19 disaster declaration; Travis County reports 774 cases

Abbott extends Texas disaster declaration | Here's what that means

'I owe them my life' | Boris Johnson hails hospital staff, discharged after contracting coronavirus