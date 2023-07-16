APD investigating double homicide in southeast Austin

The incident happened in the 7500 block of South Glenn St.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a man and a woman were found shot dead in southeast Austin on Sunday evening.

APD said officers got a call around 4:30 p.m. from someone asking for a welfare check on a family member they had not heard from. Officers making the welfare check could not make contact with anyone inside.

They gained access to the residence and found a man and a woman in their 70s dead with gunshot wounds. It's believed they had been dead for two to five days, police said.

Police said detectives are still working to determine their relationship. It's believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

No suspect has been determined at this time.

This is being investigated as Austin's 37th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-477-3588.