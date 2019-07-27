AUSTIN, Texas — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside an apartment in southeast Austin on Friday night.

Officers were called to 4700 E. Riverside Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Police said Cary Champlin, 43, had sustained obvious trauma. He was pronounced dead around 10:50 p.m.

During a press conference on July 30, police said the incident was drug-related, involving marijuana. Police said they believe Champlin was selling drugs at the time.

According to police, there were a couple of witnesses on the scene and detectives are speaking with them. The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled this incident as a homicide due to Champlin's "traumatic injuries."

Police said they do not have a person of interest or suspect at this time.

“It's a little unnerving, maybe a little uncomfortable, definitely … you know, there’s danger everywhere," said Donavan Starghill, who lives at the apartment complex. "So you kind of want to be conscious about your surroundings, but it's definitely a little unnerving.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (512) 472-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

More than a quick hop and stop: Migrating grasshoppers sweeping through Las Vegas area

How do I get my money from the Equifax settlement?

The Delta Aquariid meteor shower will be at peak visibility this weekend