AUSTIN, Texas — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside an apartment in southeast Austin on Friday night.

Officers were called to 4700 E. Riverside Dr. just after 10:30 p.m. Cary Champlin, 28, had sustained obvious trauma, police said. He was pronounced dead around 10:50 p.m.

Homicide detectives and crime scene units are treating the death as a homicide and speaking with witnesses.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (512) 472-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

