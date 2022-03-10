Police arrest three men after carjacking, aggravated robbery series in southeast Austin

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested three men accused of carjacking and a series of aggravated robberies last month in the southeast Austin area.

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to calls of a carjacking and aggravated robbery around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the 6900 block of Shady Cedar Drive.

At the scene, officers spoke to a man who said he was sitting in his Chevrolet Spark talking with a friend when a vehicle approached. Three men reportedly got out, confronted the victim and pointed a gun at him while demanding money. The suspects fired shots during the robbery and then stole the Spark, APD said. No one was injured.

Later that day, around 3 p.m., another aggravated robbery occurred on Carson Creek Boulevard. The victim was in front of a residence when he was approached by a group of men in a small, black, four-door vehicle, according to APD. Three suspects pointed a gun and went through the victim’s pockets, taking his cellphone and money. A surveillance camera in the area captured a car matching the description of the Chevrolet Spark from the first robbery, police said.

Around 35 minutes later, another victim called 911 to report an aggravated robbery in the 400 block of S. Pleasant Valley Drive. The victim was reportedly selling fruit when he saw a small, black Chevrolet approaching. The suspects got out and pointed multiple firearms and demanded money. One of the men went through the victim’s pockets and stole his legally owned gun, APD said. They then got back in the car and fled the scene.

A good Samaritan witnessed the crime and called 911. That caller provided the last four digits of the license plate, which matched the stolen Spark.

Around 5:40 p.m., officers located the Chevrolet Spark near the Carson Creek Boulevard neighborhood. APD said officers observed four men enter the car wearing all black, ski masks over their faces and gloves on their hands. Officers stopped the car and arrested the men. Two firearms were found in the car.

The three suspects include 23-year-old Christian Duarte-Juarez, 17-year-old Braelyn Rawlins and 21-year-old Caleb Carlton.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.