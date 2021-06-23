Southbound I-35 lanes closed due to fatal crash in Georgetown

AUSTIN, Texas — All southbound lanes on Interstate 35 south of Williams Drive are currently closed due to a fatal crash.
The Georgetown Police Department said traffic is being routed to the frontage road and emergency crews are currently working on the scene.
Georgetown PD is asking everyone to avoid the area if possible.
No further information was immediately available.
