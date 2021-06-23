Southbound I-35 lanes closed due to fatal crash in Georgetown

Georgetown PD is asking everyone to avoid the area if possible.

AUSTIN, Texas — All southbound lanes on Interstate 35 south of Williams Drive are currently closed due to a fatal crash.

The Georgetown Police Department said traffic is being routed to the frontage road and emergency crews are currently working on the scene.

Georgetown PD is asking everyone to avoid the area if possible.

No further information was immediately available.

Emergency crews are working a fatality crash on IH-35 south of Williams Dr. All southbound lanes are closed and traffic is being routed to the frontage road. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/ulL0uKsvbh — Georgetown TX PD (@GeorgetownTXPD) June 23, 2021