South Texas Trail Riders plan to embark on frigid journey to San Antonio

Friday morning they will mount their horses and get in their covered wagons for the 63rd annual trail ride to San Antonio for the stock show.

EDROY, Texas — The Edroy community played host to a group of cowboys and cowgirls hitting the trail to San Antonio Friday morning.

The South Texas Trail Riders intend to complete an entire trip on horseback in seven days.

The Trail Riders attempted to stay warm inside of a barn in Edroy as they prepared for their journey. Friday morning they will mount their horses and get in their covered wagons for the 63rd annual trail ride to San Antonio for the stock show.

Michael Dunn is the trail boss for the journey to the Alamo city. He's a veteran of the event, having taken part in 24 journeys.

"We've done it before," Dunn said. "I mean back in the old days I didn't have any heated trailers or heated anything. You know we're just gonna go down there and stay warm. Bundle up with some heavy jackets and I have a lot of coffee breaks."

Sheena Popham and her fiancé William Moatcha-Gambuh are also taking part in the ride. Moatcha-Gambuh said he's been on 12 of the trail rides and he does admit it can be painful at times.

"You get adjusted to it," Moatcha-Gambuh said. "You might be sore for the first couple of days but you'll be all right afterwards."

Popham on the other hand said she's not willing to try and stay in the saddle the whole way.

"I'm going to switch between the horse and the wagon all week," Popham said. "It's my first time riding for a whole week it'll be interesting."

The organizers of the South Texas Trail Rider's organization told 3News that they're hoping to attract more new members like Popham.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.